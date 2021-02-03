COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Dru Smith scored a season-high 26 points, Xavier Pinson added 14 and No. 18 Missouri withstood a second-half charge to beat Kentucky 75-70.
Smith also had seven rebounds and five assists to go along with 6-for-11 shooting.
The senior also went 12 of 14 from the free throw line, knocking down numerous key foul shots late to help the Tigers hold on.
Down 40-27 at halftime, Kentucky went on a 15-3 run to start the second half and cut Missouri's lead to one.
But the Wildcats never got the lead, hunt by a scoring drought of more than three minutes.