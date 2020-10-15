Kentucky desperately needs to build some momentum before hosting No. 3 Georgia, while 18th-ranked Tennessee wants to start a two-game home stand with a win considering No. 2 Alabama visits next.
This is a battle between teams working to finish at least third in the SEC East. The Wildcats are coming off their first win of the season over Mississippi State, a game they had six interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.
Tennessee is coming off an ugly loss to Georgia where the Vols were shut out after taking a lead into halftime.