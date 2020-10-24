KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- No. 2 Alabama lost wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for the rest of the season on the opening kickoff.
That was about the only thing that didn't go the Crimson Tide's way Saturday. Mac Jones threw for 387 yards and ran for a touchdown with Najee Harris rushing for three more TDs as Alabama routed Tennessee 48-17 for the 14th straight win in this rivalry. Playing the Vols proved costly for Alabama a second straight season.
A year ago, Tua Tagovailoa hurt an ankle in the second quarter. On Saturday, Waddle rolled his right ankle on the opening kickoff.