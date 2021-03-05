ST. LOUIS (AP) - Freshman Jacob Hutson had 13 points and Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris each added 11 as No. 20 Loyola earned a 73-49 win over Southern Illinois in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Loyola opened the game on a 10-0 run before Anthony D'Avanzo scored the Salukis' first basket 5:23 into the game.

The Ramblers have won three straight games against Southern Illinois after sweeping a two-game set in Chicago to close out the regular season.