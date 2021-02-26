CHICAGO (AP) - Marquise Kennedy scored 16 points, and No. 21 Loyola Chicago hung on to beat Southern Illinois 60-52.
The Ramblers steadied themselves in the closing minutes after letting a 16-point lead shrink to four and came out on top for the 13th time in 14 games.
They also reached 20 wins for the fourth straight year, a streak that started when the 2017-18 team went 32-6 and made the Final Four.
Braden Norris scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers.
Steven Verplancken led Southern Illinois with 17 points.
Lance Jones scored 14 while making 4 of 8 3-pointers, but the Salukis lost their 14th in a row against ranked opponents.