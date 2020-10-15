The fourth-ranked Fighting Irish have climbed into the College Football Playoff conversation with three consecutive victories and hope to continue to shake off the rust from a 21-day layoff due to COVID-19 against a Cardinals team which is on the road for the third straight week and has lost three straight ACC games to Miami, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech.
No. 4 Irish put winning streaks on line against Cardinals
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
