Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MIDDLE 20S TO AROUND 30 SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...THE FREEZE MONDAY MORNING WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON ACROSS THE ENTIRE REGION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&