Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Smithland Dam. Ohio River at Paducah. Ohio River at Golconda. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River are slowly falling. The river is forecast to continue flooding well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 40.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 33.8 feet Monday, March 21. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&