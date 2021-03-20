CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Freshman Isaiah Davis rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Mark Gronowski added 103 yards on the ground and two scores, and South Dakota State rushed past Southern Illinois 44-3 in a top-10 showdown.
Davis highlighted a 24-0 third quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run up the middle.
He also had two short scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards, and reached the century mark for the second time this season.
Gronowski was also 7-of-11 passing for 63 yards for South Dakota State, which totaled 392 yards rushing.
Four different players attempted a pass for Southern Illinois, combining for 14-of-25 passing for 92 yards and three interceptions.