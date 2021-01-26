TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points to help No. 9 Alabama beat Kentucky 70-59 and complete its first regular season two-game sweep over the Wildcats since 1989.
After a back-and-forth second half, Davion Mintz's 3-pointer put Kentucky up 54-52 with 4:52 remaining in the game.
The Alabama defense then made stops on five straight possessions which led to a 10-0 Crimson Tide run that essentially put the game away.
The Crimson Tide (14-3, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) extends their winning streak to 10 games.
This game was much more tightly contested than the 85-65 Alabama win on Jan. 12, but in the end the Kentucky (5-10, 4-4 SEC) offense couldn't convert in the final few minutes of the game until it was too late.