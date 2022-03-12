Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Cairo. .The Ohio River at Paducah, Olmstead, and Cairo are cresting at this time and should begin a very slow fall this week. Paducah and Cairo should fall below minor flood stage on Wednesday, with Olmstead expected to fall below minor flood stage next weekend. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottom land and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&