CLEVELAND (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the names of this year's rookie draft class within shouting distance of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The league announced some its plans for this year's three-day event in Cleveland, which will include some of the prospects being in person after last year's draft in Las Vegas was held virtually because of the pandemic.
Some of Cleveland's iconic downtown locations will be incorporated into the three-day festivities from April 29 to May 1.