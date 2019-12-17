COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Kaleb Wesson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 5 Ohio State routed Southeast Missouri State 80-48.
The Buckeyes were playing two days after they dropped an 84-71 decision at Minnesota. That loss helped drop the Buckeyes two spots from third to fifth in this week's AP Top 25 poll.
Ohio State played its second game without sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr., who was sidelined with an apparent rib injury. Andre Wesson scored 14 points, while Kyle Young and D.J. Carton each had 10 points for the Buckeyes.