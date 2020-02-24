TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and No. 6 Florida State rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67.
FSU took over first place in the ACC by a half-game over Louisville and No. 7 Duke.
Patrick Williams' thunderous dunk capped a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles ahead for good.
The Seminoles outscored Louisville 50-27 after halftime and extended their home winning streak to 22 games.
Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for regular-season ACC wins.
Ryan McMahon scored 14 points for Louisville.