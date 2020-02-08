KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points as No. 15 Kentucky defeated Tennessee 77-64 on Saturday to win for the sixth time in seven games and end its recent history of frustration in this building.
The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes' five-season tenure as the Volunteers' coach. Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won their last four home games with Kentucky.
Quickley was one of five Kentucky players in double figures. Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points for Tennessee.