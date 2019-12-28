Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * ALL OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY * FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF POTENTIALLY HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. IT STILL LOOKS LIKE THE HEAVIEST RAIN WILL FALL OVER WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA ON SUNDAY. ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN WILL BE COMMON, WITH LOCALIZED HEAVIER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&