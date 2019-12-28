LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Nick Richards had 13 points, including seven consecutive ones in overtime, ?and No. 19 Kentucky scored the final eight points for a 78-70 victory over No. 3 Louisville in a thrilling Bluegrass rivalry showdown.
Louisville led 68-65 on Jordan Nwora's 3-pointer with 2:20 left before Richards converted a 3-point play to make it 70-68. The junior forward added another layup and two more foul shots before Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey provided a six-point cushion from the line.
Ashton Hagans' dunk with 4.9 seconds left sealed the tense win at Rupp Arena.