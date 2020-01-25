LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Nick Richards scored seven of his 25 points in overtime and No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in the only Big 12/SEC Challenge game featuring two ranked teams.
Richards' two free throws with 10 seconds left were the difference. Immanuel Quickley had 21 points for Kentucky, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from half court for a 36-34 halftime lead.
Texas Tech had won 54 consecutive non-conference games since December 2013. Kyler Edwards had 17 points, and Davide Moretti 15 for the Red Raiders.