LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Jordan Nwora had 21 points and scored the go-ahead basket during an 18-5 second-half run that rallied No. 5 Louisville past Wake Forest 86-76 for its ninth consecutive victory.
Wake Forest led 46-34 at the break behind 60% shooting before the Cardinals overcame their slow start to mount the pivotal run over the first five minutes of the half.
Nwora followed Ryan McMahon's four-point play with a breakaway dunk for Louisville's first lead at 52-51, and the Cardinals eventually stretched it to 67-60.
Five other Cardinals scored in double figures. Andrien White scored 17 points for Wake Forest.