PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh forward Terrell Brown thought he had a game-tying tip-in with 21 seconds to play, but he was called for a foul on the play, allowing No. 11 Louisville to escape Pitt's upset but with a 72-68 overtime victory.
Pitt guard Trey McGowens' driving layup attempt bounced off the rim, and Brown put it back, appearing to tie the game, but he was whistled for an over-the-back foul against Louisville's Malik Williams.
Williams hit both free throws to put Louisville up by two possessions, securing the final margin of victory.