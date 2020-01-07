LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Jordan Nwora scored 19 points including a critical layup with 5:21 remaining, and Darius Perry and Ryan McMahon followed with key baskets down the stretch to help No. 13 Louisville pull away from Miami 74-58.
The Cardinals ended a two-game skid. Louisville led by 20 midway through the first half before the Hurricanes got within 11 at the break.
Miami eventually whittled it down to 57-52 on Kameron McGusty's two free throws with 5:37 left before Nwora's layup provided a seven-point edge.
McGusty and Chris Lykes had 18 points apiece for Miami, which dropped its second in a row.