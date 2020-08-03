KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Forward Yves Pons has informed Tennessee he is returning for his senior season with the Volunteers rather than try his luck with the NBA draft.
Pons also announced on Twitter that he is back.
Pons was the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year after tying the Tennessee record with 73 blocked shots.
The forward from Fuveau, France, averaged 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season.
His return bolsters a Tennessee roster that also includes a pair of five-star guards for coach Rick Barnes.