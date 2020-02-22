LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Jordan Nwora scored 18 points to lead No. 11 Louisville over North Carolina 72-55.
The Cardinals won their second straight game and guaranteed they would stay in first place in the conference ahead of a big Monday night matchup at No. 8 Florida State. Louisville never had a big run in the first half but ended it on a strong note by making seven of its final nine shots.
Lamarr Kimble's jumper with 9 seconds left gave the Cardinals their biggest lead of the half at 36-23. Nwora added 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Malik Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds.