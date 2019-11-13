LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Jordan Nwora scored 21 points, Dwayne Sutton added 14 and No. 4 Louisville shot 59% from the field to run past Indiana State 91-62 on Wednesday night.
Two days after moving up a spot in the AP Top 25, the Cardinals (3-0) made 14 of their first 17 shots for a 16-point lead through 11 minutes on the way to a 47-26 advantage at the break. Nwora's 14 points, including a pair of 3s got Louisville going, and Sutton had 10 before the break.
Nwora, a junior forward, finished 5 of 10 shooting for his third consecutive game of 20 points or more. Sutton and Steven Enoch each grabbed 10 rebounds as Louisville owned the glass 42-21. The Cardinals shot above 50% for the third consecutive game.
Tyreke Key led the Sycamores (0-2) with 20 points including four 3-pointers, two of which came during a 14-2 early second-half run that got them within 51-40. They got no closer as Louisville quickly answered to stretch the lead above 20 as it shot 58% in the final 20 minutes.
Indiana State shot 34% in its only game this season against a Power Five opponent. The Sycamores haven't beaten a ranked opponent since topping Butler 72-71 in December 2016.
BIG PICTURE
Indiana State: After making two of their first three baskets, the Sycamores were no match physically against Louisville's taller lineup. Perimeter shooting was a bright spot as they extended their streak to 345 games with at least one 3-pointer.
Louisville: The Cardinals seemingly couldn't miss at the start and stayed hot throughout. They never let up even after the outcome was settled.