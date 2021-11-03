BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice, a day after his father caused a stir by sharing a video of quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son.
Beckham's future with the Browns has reached a pivotal moment after 2 1/2 seasons.
Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to speak to reporters before practice.
As Tuesday's trade deadline neared, Odell Beckham Sr. shared an 11-minute video on Instagram titled: "Odell Beckham is Always Open for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.''
The montage of plays showed Beckham not being thrown the ball by Mayfield.
Their lack of a connection has been an ongoing issue since Beckham arrived in a 2019 trade.