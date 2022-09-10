MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State quarterback DJ Williams' presence was sorely missed on Saturday in the Racers' first game since his injury.
Murray State struggled to sustain drives under new starter Lucas Maue, falling to Jacksonville State 34-3. The Racers are now 0-2 to start the season.
Maue finished with 55 yards on 5-for-18 passing. As a team, the Racers generated only 13 first downs on the night and 267 total yards of offense.
Jacksonville State was paced by Anwar Lewis, who rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns. The Gamecocks registered 388 rushing yards in the dominant win.
Murray State will hit the road for Ball State on Sept. 17 as it searches for its first win of the season.