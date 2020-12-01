Former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again because of coronavirus issues.
The Sooners had to postpone last Saturday's game against West Virginia and temporarily paused organized team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program.
The situation affected the assistant coaching ranks, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley ask Stoops for help.
Stoops led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons.
He was able to jump in immediately because he has remained an institutional staff member since he retired in 2017.