Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOWFALL AND BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES EARLY THIS WEEK... RAIN IS FORECAST TO CHANGE TO SNOW ON VETERAN'S DAY. THE CHANGE OVER WILL BE IN THE EARLY TO MID AFTERNOON ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND BY LATE AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING ACROSS WESTERN KENTUCKY. MINOR ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW UP TO 1 INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE, MAINLY ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. HOW MUCH ACCUMULATES WILL DEPEND ON GROUND AND PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES ONCE THE SNOW BEGINS FALLING. FLASH FREEZING ON AREAS ROADS IS A CONCERN AS WELL, ESPECIALLY FROM AROUND SUNSET ON INTO THE EVENING, AS TEMPERATURES FALL RAPIDLY BELOW THE FREEZING MARK AND BLUSTERY WINDS GUST FROM 20 TO 30 MPH. AFTER THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION MOVES OUT, BITTERLY COLD AIR WILL FOLLOW. GUSTY NORTH WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH WILL DRIVE WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES DOWN INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS LATE MONDAY NIGHT AND INTO THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. THIS WILL BE UNSEASONABLY COLD FOR MID NOVEMBER. NORMAL LOW TEMPERATURES FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR ARE NEAR 40 DEGREES.