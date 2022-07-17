PADUCAH, Ky. - Tim O'Neal and Jay Nimmo came from behind in Sunday's final round to win the Irvin Cobb Championship in their respective divisions.
O'Neal, a professional golfer from Savannah, Georgia, shot a 66 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday for a 9-under 133 in the tournament. O'Neal is the second African American golfer to ever win the Irvin Cobb Championship.
Trey Shirley finished second at 8-under. Chris Erwin led the field by one shot after the first round, but finished with a 71 on Sunday to take home third.
In the amateur division, Murray State golfer Jay Nimmo captured his first Irvin Cobb title. He overcame a 2-shot deficit after round one, shooting 137 (-5) on the weekend.
"I’ve always wanted to play well in this tournament, but I’ve never really put two good rounds together, so I was just trying to do that this weekend, whether it was a win or a top five," Nimmo said. "I just wanted to play well for two rounds, and just hung in there and got it done."
Brett Jones, Eric Straub, Jiles Wyatt and Hunter York tied for second place at 140 (-2).
For full results from the professional division, click here.
For full amateur and junior results, click here.