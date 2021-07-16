SANDWICH, England (AP) - Louis Oosthuizen set a 36-hole record at the British Open and is halfway to ending that run of near misses at major championships.
He'll have to hold off a stellar cast of chasers on the weekend at Royal St. George's.
A day of pleasant summer weather took the fear out of the links off Sandwich Bay and Oosthuizen was one of many to take advantage.
A birdie-birdie-eagle run helped him shoot 6-under 64 for a two-stroke lead at 11-under 129.
The South African was one shot off the major championship 36-hole record of Brooks Koepka from the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.
Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson help make up the top four.