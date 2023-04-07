After two seasons at Kentucky, senior center Oscar Tshiebwe announced on Friday he would be entering his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
Tshiebwe thanked Kentucky fans in a social media post on Friday, while leaving the door open for a potential return in his final season.
“At this time I feel as though it is best for me to declare for the NBA draft while maintaining my college eligibility," Tshiebwe wrote. "As I continue down this path I pray that I can continue to have the amazing love and support of BBN as you will always be in my heart and prayers. Only God knows what my future holds, but until then it’s time to get to work!”
Tshiebwe becomes the fourth wildcat to enter the NBA Draft, joining Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin.
He's currently projected as a second round pick in the upcoming draft.
The Kentucky senior is coming off a year where he averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.