The Evansville Otters scored three times in the second inning and coasted home to a 5-2 win over the Southern Illinois Miners on Wednesday night.

With the loss, the Miners have now dropped five of their last six games. With just ten games remaining, Southern Illinois is now three games out of the final Wild Card spot in the Frontier League playoff race.

The Miners will play seven of their last ten games of the season at home, that includes Thursday night's game at Rent One Park.