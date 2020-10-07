The Ohio Valley Conference has announced the schedules for their spring football season in 2021. 

Here is the format for the scheduling:

- The eight OVC teams who have chosen to play spring football will play a seven-game round-robin conference schedule starting Sunday, February 21st.

- All OVC games will be played on Sunday, except Easter weekend when the games will be played on Saturday.

- Teams will have an option of playing one non-conference game on the weekend of February 13th or 14th.

- There will be an off-week built into the schedule the weekend of the OVC Basketball Tournament.

Here is the OVC football schedule for the spring of 2021:

Sunday, February 21

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin

Jacksonville State at Tennessee State

Murray State at Southeast Missouri

Sunday, February 28

Tennessee State at Austin Peay

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State

UT Martin at Murray State

Sunday, March 7

OPEN

Sunday, March 14

Austin Peay at Southeast Missouri

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State

Jacksonville State at UT Martin

Murray State at Tennessee Tech

Sunday, March 21

UT Martin at Austin Peay

Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois

Southeast Missouri at Jacksonville State

Tennessee State at Murray State

Sunday, March 28

Austin Peay at Jacksonville State

Eastern Illinois at Murray State

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Tennessee State

Saturday, April 3

Murray State at Austin Peay

Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois

Southeast Missouri at UT Martin

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech

Sunday, April 11

Austin Peay at Eastern Illinois

Jacksonville State at Murray State

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin

Playoffs Schedule

April 18 – NCAA Selections

April 24-25 – Playoffs Begin

May 14, 15 or 16 - Championship

