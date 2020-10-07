The Ohio Valley Conference has announced the schedules for their spring football season in 2021.
Here is the format for the scheduling:
- The eight OVC teams who have chosen to play spring football will play a seven-game round-robin conference schedule starting Sunday, February 21st.
- All OVC games will be played on Sunday, except Easter weekend when the games will be played on Saturday.
- Teams will have an option of playing one non-conference game on the weekend of February 13th or 14th.
- There will be an off-week built into the schedule the weekend of the OVC Basketball Tournament.
Here is the OVC football schedule for the spring of 2021:
Sunday, February 21
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
Jacksonville State at Tennessee State
Murray State at Southeast Missouri
Sunday, February 28
Tennessee State at Austin Peay
Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State
UT Martin at Murray State
Sunday, March 7
OPEN
Sunday, March 14
Austin Peay at Southeast Missouri
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State
Jacksonville State at UT Martin
Murray State at Tennessee Tech
Sunday, March 21
UT Martin at Austin Peay
Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois
Southeast Missouri at Jacksonville State
Tennessee State at Murray State
Sunday, March 28
Austin Peay at Jacksonville State
Eastern Illinois at Murray State
Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Tennessee State
Saturday, April 3
Murray State at Austin Peay
Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois
Southeast Missouri at UT Martin
Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
Sunday, April 11
Austin Peay at Eastern Illinois
Jacksonville State at Murray State
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin
Playoffs Schedule
April 18 – NCAA Selections
April 24-25 – Playoffs Begin
May 14, 15 or 16 - Championship