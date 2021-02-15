PADUCAH, KY -- This year the Ohio Valley Conference's men's and women's basketball tournaments will be switching to a traditional style bracket format.
This comes after several teams will not be able to complete their full 20-game conference schedule due to cancellations and postponements.
Now, the top two seeds in each tournament will not be receiving a double-bye, and the three and four seeds will not be receiving a single round bye. Each team will have to play three games in order to win this years OVC championship.
Back in December, the Ohio Valley Conference announced a contingency plan for the tournament in case schedules could not be completed that was voted on by school Athletic Directors and approved by the school Presidents.
The merit-based bracket with byes has been used for the OVC Men’s Basketball Tournament since 2011. That format was used for the OVC Women’s Basketball Tournament from 2011-14 and was scheduled to return in 2021.
