For all the positives that have come out of the Ohio Valley Conference moving the OVC Basketball Tournament to the Ford Center in Evansville, one of the more pressing issues from last year's tournament was the slippery court decals the conference used. This year the Ford Center and the OVC took steps to fix that problem.
Slips and falls were a routine occurrence for players at last year's OVC Tournament, bit court upgrades announced at Tuesday's Media Day should put coaches' minds at ease.
"It was a unanimous cry from the coaches, both men and women, about the decals," UT Martin Coach Anthony Stewart said. "You always want to put the players' safety at the forefront of anything we do first."
In the City of Evansville's bid to get the OVC Tournament last year, it offered to re-purpose the floor with a new painted OVC logo at mid-court in addition to redesigning the court, which eliminated the slippery decals from last season.
"When the offer was made, we certainly accepted it because it just makes sense for the league," Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner Beth DeBauche said.
The decision to upgrade the court was not made by the OVC, but an OVC spokesman said the conference had long been looking into making changes to the court. The recent changes really came down to perfect timing for both parties.
"Putting a new floor out there with a built-in logo and no stickers I think will go a long way to help in the safety of our players, but it wil also go a long way in branding our tournament," Murray State Women's Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner said.
With this issue behind them, teams can now focus on the ultimate goal of hoisting an OVC Championship on a smooth Ford Center court.