BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - The Ohio Valley Conference has announced its men's and women's basketball conference schedules for the 2022-23 season.

This year, which is the 75th year of competition in the OVC, marks the first in the League for Lindenwood, Little Rock and Southern Indiana who became official members on July 1. They join Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, SIUE, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin to make up the 10-team league.

Each school will play an 18-game schedule which will begin on Thursday, December 29 and conclude on Saturday, February 25.

The 2023 OVC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament is slated for March 1-4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It marks the sixth year in a row the event will be held at the venue.

Each OVC school is eligible to compete and win the OVC Tournament Championship, including Lindenwood and Southern Indiana, who are beginning the reclassification process to Division I. It was previously announced that should a transitioning school win an OVC Tournament Championship, the AQ shall be awarded to the tournament runner-up. Should the tournament runner-up also be a transitioning school, the AQ representative shall be the highest seed going into the tournament.

All Conference games and home non-conference contests can be seen on ESPN networks, with the majority of games broadcast on ESPN+. Additional linear exposures on ESPNU and ESPN2 will be announced at a later date.

2022-23 OVC Basketball Schedule

Thursday, December 29

Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois

UT Martin at Little Rock

Morehead State at Tennessee State

Southeast Missouri at Southern Indiana

Tennessee Tech at SIUE

Saturday, December 31

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood

Little Rock at Tennessee State

Southern Indiana at Eastern Illinois

Morehead State at UT Martin

SIUE at Southeast Missouri

Thursday, January 5

Lindenwood at Little Rock

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech

Southern Indiana at Morehead State

Southeast Missouri at UT Martin

Tennessee State at SIUE

Saturday, January 7

Tennessee State at Lindenwood

Southeast Missouri at Little Rock

Eastern Illinois at Morehead State

SIUE at Southern Indiana

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin

Thursday, January 12

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri

Little Rock at Southern Indiana

SIUE at Eastern Illinois

Morehead State at Tennessee Tech

UT Martin at Tennessee State

Saturday, January 14

Lindenwood at SIUE

Little Rock at Eastern Illinois

Southeast Missouri at Morehead State

UT Martin at Southern Indiana

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech

Thursday, January 19

Southern Indiana at Lindenwood

Tennessee Tech at Little Rock

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State

Morehead State at SIUE

UT Martin at Southeast Missouri

Saturday, January 21

Morehead State at Lindenwood

Tennessee State at Little Rock

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin

Southern Indiana at SIUE

Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri

Thursday, January 26

Lindenwood at UT Martin

Little Rock at Morehead State

Eastern Illinois at Southern Indiana

Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri

SIUE at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, January 28

Lindenwood at Tennessee State

Little Rock at Tennessee Tech

Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois

SIUE at Morehead State

Southern Indiana at UT Martin

Thursday, February 2

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood

Little Rock at Southeast Missouri

Tennessee Tech at Morehead State

Tennessee State at Southern Indiana

UT Martin at SIUE

Saturday, February 4

UT Martin at Lindenwood

SIUE at Little Rock

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois

Morehead State at Southern Indiana

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech

Thursday, February 9

SIUE at Lindenwood

Morehead State at Little Rock

UT Martin at Eastern Illinois

Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State

Saturday, February 11

Lindenwood at Southern Indiana

Little Rock at UT Martin

Eastern Illinois at SIUE

Morehead State at Southeast Missouri

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State

Thursday, February 16

Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech

Southern Indiana at Little Rock

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri

Tennessee State at Morehead State

SIUE at UT Martin

Saturday, February 18

Lindenwood at Morehead State

Eastern Illinois at Little Rock

Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri

SIUE at Tennessee State

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech

Thursday, February 23

Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood

Little Rock at SIUE

Morehead State at Eastern Illinois

Tennessee Tech at Southern Indiana

Tennessee State at UT Martin

Saturday, February 25

Little Rock at Lindenwood

Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois

UT Martin at Morehead State

Southern Indiana at Tennessee State

Southeast Missouri at SIUE