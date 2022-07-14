BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - The Ohio Valley Conference has announced its men's and women's basketball conference schedules for the 2022-23 season.
This year, which is the 75th year of competition in the OVC, marks the first in the League for Lindenwood, Little Rock and Southern Indiana who became official members on July 1. They join Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, SIUE, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin to make up the 10-team league.
Each school will play an 18-game schedule which will begin on Thursday, December 29 and conclude on Saturday, February 25.
The 2023 OVC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament is slated for March 1-4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It marks the sixth year in a row the event will be held at the venue.
Each OVC school is eligible to compete and win the OVC Tournament Championship, including Lindenwood and Southern Indiana, who are beginning the reclassification process to Division I. It was previously announced that should a transitioning school win an OVC Tournament Championship, the AQ shall be awarded to the tournament runner-up. Should the tournament runner-up also be a transitioning school, the AQ representative shall be the highest seed going into the tournament.
All Conference games and home non-conference contests can be seen on ESPN networks, with the majority of games broadcast on ESPN+. Additional linear exposures on ESPNU and ESPN2 will be announced at a later date.
2022-23 OVC Basketball Schedule
Thursday, December 29
Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois
UT Martin at Little Rock
Morehead State at Tennessee State
Southeast Missouri at Southern Indiana
Tennessee Tech at SIUE
Saturday, December 31
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood
Little Rock at Tennessee State
Southern Indiana at Eastern Illinois
Morehead State at UT Martin
SIUE at Southeast Missouri
Thursday, January 5
Lindenwood at Little Rock
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech
Southern Indiana at Morehead State
Southeast Missouri at UT Martin
Tennessee State at SIUE
Saturday, January 7
Tennessee State at Lindenwood
Southeast Missouri at Little Rock
Eastern Illinois at Morehead State
SIUE at Southern Indiana
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin
Thursday, January 12
Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri
Little Rock at Southern Indiana
SIUE at Eastern Illinois
Morehead State at Tennessee Tech
UT Martin at Tennessee State
Saturday, January 14
Lindenwood at SIUE
Little Rock at Eastern Illinois
Southeast Missouri at Morehead State
UT Martin at Southern Indiana
Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
Thursday, January 19
Southern Indiana at Lindenwood
Tennessee Tech at Little Rock
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State
Morehead State at SIUE
UT Martin at Southeast Missouri
Saturday, January 21
Morehead State at Lindenwood
Tennessee State at Little Rock
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
Southern Indiana at SIUE
Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri
Thursday, January 26
Lindenwood at UT Martin
Little Rock at Morehead State
Eastern Illinois at Southern Indiana
Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri
SIUE at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, January 28
Lindenwood at Tennessee State
Little Rock at Tennessee Tech
Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois
SIUE at Morehead State
Southern Indiana at UT Martin
Thursday, February 2
Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood
Little Rock at Southeast Missouri
Tennessee Tech at Morehead State
Tennessee State at Southern Indiana
UT Martin at SIUE
Saturday, February 4
UT Martin at Lindenwood
SIUE at Little Rock
Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois
Morehead State at Southern Indiana
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech
Thursday, February 9
SIUE at Lindenwood
Morehead State at Little Rock
UT Martin at Eastern Illinois
Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State
Saturday, February 11
Lindenwood at Southern Indiana
Little Rock at UT Martin
Eastern Illinois at SIUE
Morehead State at Southeast Missouri
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State
Thursday, February 16
Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech
Southern Indiana at Little Rock
Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri
Tennessee State at Morehead State
SIUE at UT Martin
Saturday, February 18
Lindenwood at Morehead State
Eastern Illinois at Little Rock
Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri
SIUE at Tennessee State
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech
Thursday, February 23
Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood
Little Rock at SIUE
Morehead State at Eastern Illinois
Tennessee Tech at Southern Indiana
Tennessee State at UT Martin
Saturday, February 25
Little Rock at Lindenwood
Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois
UT Martin at Morehead State
Southern Indiana at Tennessee State
Southeast Missouri at SIUE