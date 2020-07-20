Monday was supposed to be Ohio Valley Conference Football Media Day. While the official Media Day was previously postponed, OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche hosted a Zoom call with media from around the region to give an update on the future of fall sports in the conference.
The OVC Board of Presidents put out a statement last month saying they were planning on having fall sports. Monday, DeBauche said that is still the plan moving forward.
DeBauche said the ultimate decisions on whether there will be football, or any other fall sports, will come from the Board of Presidents. The Presidents will meet this Wednesday and then against next Wednesday. While DeBauche didn't want to speak for them, she did say we'd likely get more clarity on the fall coming out of next Wednesday's meeting.
With many of the bigger conferences eliminating non-conference games for the upcoming season, there is a chance some OVC athletic programs could lose up to ten percent of their annual operating budgets by not playing the big boys in football. DeBauche admitted that is a challenge for the schools, but said she and the conference have a more immediate priority for all the fall sports.
"Our focus within the league has really been about how do we start, how do we keep this conference section of competition together," DeBauche said. "In terms of answering your question, it will absolutely be critically important to our institutions. But the sincere focus I have heard from our athletics administrators and presidents is really looking at our student-athletes. If there's a way to let them compete, we're going to try to find a way to let them compete. If we think it's safe, and we can give them this opportunity, let's find a way to do so. While there are certainly more questions than answers to some of this, what I do know is if we can play safely, we will, and if there is a way to provide that opportunity, it's really important to us and this conference."