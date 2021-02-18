PADUCAH, KY -- Single-session tickets for this years Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament will go on sale February 22nd at 10am central time.
Tickets are limited to around 1,400 fans per session. Each school gets 180 tickets per game which leaves about 700 available tickets for purchase.
This years tournament will be held from March 3rd through March 6th at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.
Tickets for the men’s session are $30 per adult and $10 for children (12 and under) per session. Tickets for the women’s sessions are $15 per adult and $5 for children (12 and under).
There is limited seating available and tickets must be purchased in socially-distanced seating pods of two or four seats. Fans can purchase single-session tickets through Ticketmaster.com and the Ford Center ticket office.
Each session includes two games except for Championship Saturday (one game per session). Game times and bracket information are available at www.OVCSports.com/Evansville.