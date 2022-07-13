PADUCAH, KY -- The summer baseball season for the Paducah Chiefs has flown by as the Ohio Valley League teams had just seven games remaining in the season heading into Wednesday night.
The Chiefs, who are 11-22 on the season and have been eliminated from postseason contention, are now focused on making sure each player is full prepared to head back to college in a few weeks.
"I feel like it has really prepared me for how things are run, what the competition is going to be like and how I can handle myself," said Marshall County alum Evan Oakley. "I think it is a really good thing to be doing."
"Most of these guys we are playing against have a couple of years under their belt," said Paducah Tilghman alum Gage Griggs. "Me and Evan are high school guys and are just getting used to it so that way when we get to college we are already in rhythm."
The Chiefs will play five consecutive home games at Brooks Stadium before their last game of the season on the road next Tuesday night.