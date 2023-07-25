PADUCAH, KY -- The Paducah Chiefs kept their season alive on Tuesday night as they picked up a 12-7 win over Full Count in game two of the Ohio Valley League South Division Championship series.
The Chiefs received a major boost from Brayden Fraasman who hit two home runs during the game, driving in six runs.
The win comes off the heels of a 12-0 loss to the Rhythm on Monday night in game one of their series.
It now sets up a decisive game three on Wednesday night as the Chiefs will look to advance to the OVL Championship series.