PADUCAH, Ky. - Former Paducah Tilghman standout Bryan Hall is putting rivalries aside to help his home state recover from last week's tornadoes.
Hall, who won a Super Bowl playing for the Baltimore Ravens in 2011-12, established a fundraiser to aid in raising money and supplies for Mayfield tornado victims.
He said seeing the damage caused by Friday's tornado hit close to home because of his respect for the Cardinals' program.
"The whole Mayfield, Tilghman rivalry, that was a real thing," Hall said. "But the thing about rivalries is the reason it's a rivalry is because there's so much respect between both programs. Joe Morris, I was thinking about him. I was thinking about his team and the whole entire community."
If you would like to help contribute to Hall's cause, you can donate money directly to tornado relief victims here.
To purchase supplies to benefit victims, you can purchase items through Hall's Amazon directory. Items purchased will be delivered to Mayfield High School. Hall will deliver items to Mayfield on Dec. 19.