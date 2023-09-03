PADUCAH, Ky. -- It's hard to articulate just how much Paducah Tilghman's win over Mayfield on Friday meant to the program.
But the post-game reaction when the clock hit zero summed it up well. Students and fans alike rushed the field after Tilghman's monumental win, in which they snapped a 17-game losing streak against Mayfield.
For many of those fans, that victory felt like a Super Bowl win. But head coach Sean Thompson said after Friday's game that this win can't define his team's season.
Thompson said as good as it was to exercise those demons against Mayfield, there's a lot more football to be played, and his team can't be satisfied with Friday's win.
"[Friday] was huge for us because this has been the breaking point for us the last two years, as far as how we've struggled in the regular season," Thompson said. "The problem with getting over that hump with a win, is we can't feel like that's all it takes. We're not finished. Our goal is to go 1-0 each week. I don't care who is on the field against us. We had to come out and do our job, and the kids did that."
Paducah Tilghman will try to vault to 4-0 with a win at Henderson County next Friday.