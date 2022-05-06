PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Tilghman has some of the richest baseball history in the Bluegrass.
The program is celebrating its 105th anniversary this season. Next week, the Blue Tornado will honor the teams and players that help put the program on the map.
Paducah Tilghman is planning an alumni night next week to honor its best teams over the last century. The event will be on May 11 at Brooks Stadium during Paducah Tilghman's game against McCracken County.
The Blue Tornado won the state title in 1960, and were runners up in 1974.
The program is expecting members of those teams to be in attendance for the alumni event.