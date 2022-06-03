LEXINGTON, Ky. - Paducah Tilghman came into Friday's KHSAA 2A State Track and Field Championships with a couple of titles within sight.
On the boys side, senior Luke Birdsong took home the state title in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.7 seconds.
In the girls 4x100 Meter relay, Paducah Tilghman's Alec Coffie, Alicia Durfee, Diamond Gray and Jasline English would take home the state championship with a run of 49.36 seconds.
In the boys 4x100 Meter relay, Paducah Tilghman would take home the second place spot with the team of Joemari Starkes, Brian Thomas, Luke Birdsong and Dale Young.