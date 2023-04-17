PADUCAH, KY -- The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado have a chance to bring home a third straight Kentucky 2A State Championship this upcoming weekend when they face Harrison County in the first round of the state tournament.
Heading into the tournament, the Blue Tornado are 11-4 on the season, but feel like they are not even close to their full potential as a team.
"This years team has been a little bit slower in the progression," said head coach Tremayne Donald. "But we have had good pitching and good defense, but we haven't strung together consistent games of hitting. That just makes me think that here over the last couple of years, at the end of the year we ran out of our hits because we peaked a little too soon. This bunch, where they are right now, they keep getting better and better every game."
This week, the Blue Tornado will face St. Mary in their first huge 2nd District matchup of the year on Tuesday night.
Paducah Tilghman will face Harrison County at 1:00pm on Friday afternoon in Owensboro, KY.