PADUCAH, KY -- Nearly 100 former Paducah Tilghman baseball players made their way to Brooks Stadium on Wednesday night as they celebrated the 105th Anniversary of the program.
"Tilghman baseball is such a big part of my life," said Bob Troutman. "I am so grateful I had an opportunity to coach at a school like Tilghman. I can't imagine what my life would have been like without Tilghman baseball.
Troutman was a longtime coach at Paducah Tilghman and was a member of the 1960 State Championship team.
In all, seven decades of Blue Tornado baseball were represented.
"It means a great deal, because growing up, before I ever got this lucky, I was watching Tilghman play at old Jetton School when it was Augusta Tilghman," said 1966 graduate Rick Hurst. "Being able to do something like this is just enjoyable."