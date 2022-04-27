PADUCAH, KY -- On Saturday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado claimed their second straight Kentucky 2A State Championship with a 14-2 win over Lawrence County.
However, the attitude surrounding the Blue Tornado at this weeks practice has been more about looking ahead rather than celebrating a championship.
"We just know that we have goals left to accomplish," said senior Gage Griggs. "We have a big game on Thursday that we need to win with District, regionals, so we still have some big games that we need to look forward to. That 2A state championship is in the past so we have to focus on the future."
Tilghman is determined not to repeat what happened following last years 2A State Championship. That year, they came out of the tournament with a 15-0 record, but finished 10-4 the rest of the way.
More importantly, the Blue Tornado were beat in the semifinals of the 2nd District Tournament and failed to make it to the 1st Region Tournament.
"I think we were satisfied, because we didn't play really good baseball after that," head coach Tremayne Donald said about last season. "They have already been reminded about that here the other day, you saw what happened last year. Are you going to be that team to repeat what happened last year, or are you going to be that team to step it back up there and continue to play good baseball every day."
Next up for Paducah Tilghman is a matchup with rival McCracken County on the road Thursday night.