PADUCAH, Ky. -- Paducah Tilghman football made a statement Saturday night in their opening game of the season.
The Blue Tornado continued their recent run of success against McCracken County, coasting to a dominant 42-7 win.
That win marked Tilghman's fifth-straight victory over their crosstown rival, and the second-straight year they've won by 35 or more.
Paducah Tilghman quarterback Jack James threw for five touchdowns, including two to Joshua Campbell and two to Banks LaFont.
Paducah Tilghman was in control from start to finish Saturday night, but coach Sean Thompson said after the game his team needs to limit penalties and sloppy play.
Nevertheless, there were still a lot of positives to takeaway from week one.
"We came out and started slow. First play of the game we throw an interception, but after that, offensively, as far as making good decisions and making the reads, we did a good job," Thompson said. "Defensively, we flew around. I was pleased with the defense. They flew around, were very physical and had fun. We weren't as clean as we want to be, We have a lot of work to do, but that's a good thing."
Paducah Tilghman will look to keep rolling next Friday against Graves County.