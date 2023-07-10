Today marks the start of the 2023 high school football season in West Kentucky. For some schools it is about getting better and working to reach new heights. For others, like Paducah Tilghman, it is about maintaining excellence.
"The last two years we've been inconsistent," Head Coach Sean Thompson said. "We've been very good at times and very bad at times. This year we want to have some consistency and be able to compete. It's not from game to game. I've never felt like we weren't in a game since I've been here but it's more within the games and each week at practice and understanding the expectations and what's expected out of you and getting your job done every day."
Despite making the Kentucky state championship two years ago and the quarterfinals last season, Tilghman is not satisfied. Such success comes with big expectations and to meet those expectations the Tornado put in the work.
"They have high expectations for themselves. And this community has high expectations and this school. So, for them, it's not 'I'm out here because I have to be' now. At this point, they've put in work, they understand. They've put in so much time that they want to get the payoff as well."
These high standards have been instilled in Tilghman's seniors that have now played under Thompson for two seasons. Senior cornerback and wide receiver Darionte Ragsdale said he knows what the team needs.
"Just people stepping up and wanting to get better and be a leader, myself included," Ragsdale said. "Because I know in the past I haven't said too much about what's going on but this year is my last year so I feel like I have to say something."
Senior quarterback Jack James is confident about Tilghman's future. Playing under Thompson has given him a new level of confidence and as he goes into his third season as the Tornado's starting QB.
"I'm expecting that we win every game this season," James said. "I have high expectations for this season."
Thompson said that while he may be the head coach of the team, leadership needs to come throughout the locker room if Tilghman wants to return to the state championship game.
"For us, we have to demand that leadership at this point," Thompson said. "We can't just wait for them to do it. I mean ultimately it is my job to lead but the teams that are successful are the teams that are player-led."