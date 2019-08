Watch again

PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Tilghman held off a late run from McCracken County to win 47-43 in front of a capacity crowd at Marquette Stadium on Saturday night.

For the Blue Tornado, it was the first time they have won back to back games in the series since it began back in 2013.

Paducah Tilghman's Damien Ford led the way for the Blue Tornado with 224 yards and four touchdowns.

Tilghman will now travel to face Louisville Holy Cross next week, while McCracken County hosts Bowling Green.