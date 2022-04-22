PADUCAH, Ky. - The reigning 2A state champs are set to defend their crown this weekend.
Paducah Tilghman won its first-ever 2A state title last season.
On Friday, the Blue Tornado packed their bags and headed back to Owensboro to try and do it again.
"We're always excited whenever we get the chance to represent Paducah Tilghman High School playing baseball," said head coach Tremayne Donald. "We're trying to stay even and level. It's always hard to win one state championship, but to go back and have an opportunity to defend it, it's pretty exciting."
The Blue Tornado are 13-3 this season, and were ranked first in the state earlier this month before a three-game losing streak.
They'll be the favorites to repeat this weekend, and they're hoping they can deliver.
"I think everybody, most all of us, are pretty loose," said senior catcher John Kiebler. "We just want to go out and defend our title. I think we're going to come back and win it."
"We feel like we've got all the pieces back that we need, so we feel like we can go and do the same thing we did last year," said senior infielder Gage Griggs.